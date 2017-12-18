Former Senator: It's Time to Smash the DC Monopoly and Stop Runaway Government

Spending in Washington is at record levels, with no signs of slowing down no matter which party is the majority in Congress. One former U.S. senator says it's time to take drastic action to stop the runaway federal government.

During his ten years in office, Republican Sen. Tom Coburn from Oklahoma was best known for his annual "Wastebook," a compilation of the worst of the wasteful, runaway spending by our elected representatives in Washington.

Although he retired in 2015, the former senator has not given up his quest to rein in Washington's out-of-control spending.

Pat Robertson talks to former Sen. Tom Coburn about his book, Smashing the DC Monopoly, on Wednesday's 700 Club.

Coburn is back with a new book, Smashing the DC Monopoly: Using Article V to Restore Freedom and Stop Runaway Government.

He says the only way to stop the power-hungry beast is to invoke Article V of the Constitution and convene a convention of states to limit the power and scope of the federal government.