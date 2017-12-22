Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

'Merry Christmas!': Trump Signs $1.5 Trillion Tax Bill into Law

12-22-2017
Ben Kennedy

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law Friday.

"I am keeping my promise and I am signing it before Christmas," said President Trump.

The bill passed the House on Thursday with a 231-188 vote and in the Senate with a 66-32 vote.

"Democrats don't like tax cuts," Trump charged. "They want to raise your taxes. They don't want to lower your taxes."

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted Friday:

Initially, the president said he was going to wait until the first of the year to sign the measure but changed his mind.

Republicans are calling this a moment decades in the making – passing the largest tax overhaul since the Reagan administration.

The new tax plan slashes the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. It also doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples.

And for many, it simplifies the tax filing process down to a postcard.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles