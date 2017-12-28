Moore Files Complaint to Stop State Board from Certifying Jones' Election Victory

Embattled Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit late Wednesday in a last ditch effort to prevent a state canvassing board from declaring his opponent the winner of the Alabama US Senate race.

The complaint, filed just 14 hours before the board convenes, claims irregularities in Dec. 12 special election, in which Democrat Doug Jones won by a 20,000 vote margin, and calls for a fraud investigation.

In a statement, Moore said, "This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone."

The lawsuit says the low numbers for Moore in 20 Jefferson County precincts where voter turnout was higher than expected should be investigated.

According to the Associated Press, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Thursday's meeting will not be postponed and Jones will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on January 3.

Merrill said while he has not found evidence of voter fraud, his office will investigate the complaints submitted by Moore's attorneys.

A poll released in early December showed that 71 percent of Republican voters did not believe the sexual assault allegations against Moore.

Following an article in the Washington Post alleging that Moore sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in 1979, other women came forward with complaints about him.

More than 90 percent of those polled blamed Democrats for the allegations, which they did not find credible and another 80 percent blamed the media.