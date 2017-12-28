Obama Trumps Trump as Most-Admired Man

Former President Barack Obama is the world's most-admired man according to the annual Gallup survey.

President Donald Trump came in second with 14 percent to Obama's 17 percent.

Other incumbent Presidents who didn't top the list during their time in office include George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon and Harry Truman.

Hillary Clinton retained her title as the most-admired woman for the 16th consecutive year.

"But the likelihood that she will continue to hold that honor in future years seems less certain, with her popularity at a nadir and the percentage naming her as most-admired the lowest in 15 years," Gallup said. "She managed to win this year because she remains arguably more prominent than other contenders. However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over."

Americans once again are most likely to name Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as the man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most… https://t.co/EHyNO0FCCg #GallupDaily pic.twitter.com/Oe4Yb7oc24 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) December 27, 2017

Former first lady Michelle Obama was ranked second-most-influential woman followed by Oprah Winfrey in third place and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth. Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tied for fifth.

Pope Francis was voted third most-admired man followed by the Rev. Billy Graham, Arizona Sen. John McCain and Elon Musk who all tied for fourth. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence, Dalai Lama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Bill Gates tied for fifth.

The poll of 1,049 adults was conducted Dec. 4-11 via landlines and cell phones. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.