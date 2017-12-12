Roy Moore Takes Slight Lead in Alabama Race, Still too Close to Call

Republican Roy Moore has taken a slight early lead in Alabama's controversial senate race over Democrat opponent Doug Jones.

With just over 60 percent of precincts reporting, Moore is ahead with 52.9 percent to Doug Jones' 45.7 percent, according to the Fox News.

A significant number of votes have yet to be counted and it is too early to project a winner in the reliably red state.

The first exit polls of the night showed Jones ahead, but Moore slowly gained a lead as more votes came in.

Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court, has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against minors while he was in his thirties. Moore denied the allegations. However, the accusations changed the course of the race from being an almost certain Republican win, to a tight race against pro-choice candidate Jones.

Jones also served as an attorney in Alabama. He is best known for prosecuting two members of the KKK for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Trump, who endorsed Moore as other top Republicans called on the candidate to drop out of the race, on Tuesday voiced his support by arguing Moore would vote for his agenda in Congress.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

"The people of Alabama will do the right thing... Roy Moore will always vote with us," President Trump tweeted.

"Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL," Trump added.

If Moore wins, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will hold a meeting with other Republican senators to discuss how to handle Moore's allegations, including whether he should be investigated by the ethics committee, Fox News reports.

If Jones wins, it will be a historic victory and the first time a Democrat is elected to the Senate by Alabama voters in more than 25 years.