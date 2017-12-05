Displaying
Trump and RNC Throw Support to Moore: 'Go Get 'em Roy'

12-05-2017
Jennifer Wishon
Judge Roy Moore 2

Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has received a major shot in the arm one week before the special election to fill the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Moore Monday, despite the sexual misconduct accusations against the GOP candidate.

He followed that with a phone call to Moore to make his endorsement official, a move that triggered the Republican National Committee to restore financial support to the candidate to help him get out the vote.

Moore tweeted this after talking to the president.

Moore was expected to win the race against Democrat Doug Jones in deeply red Alabama until multiple women surfaced to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Now the outcome of the race is uncertain.

Moore has adamantly denied any wrongdoing while his supporters question the timing of the accusations following the former judge's public career and primary.

President Trump's full endorsement of Moore comes after a number of Republicans in Congress called on him to drop out of the race. However, even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has softened his stance in recent days saying it should be left up to the people of Alabama. 

Still, some Republicans like Mitt Romney say no majority is worth the party losing its honor.

Moore responded to Romney with this tweet.

The election is December 12.

