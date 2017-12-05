Trump and RNC Throw Support to Moore: 'Go Get 'em Roy'

Embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has received a major shot in the arm one week before the special election to fill the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Moore Monday, despite the sexual misconduct accusations against the GOP candidate.

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

He followed that with a phone call to Moore to make his endorsement official, a move that triggered the Republican National Committee to restore financial support to the candidate to help him get out the vote.

Moore tweeted this after talking to the president.

"Go get 'em, Roy!" - President Trump Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate. I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Moore was expected to win the race against Democrat Doug Jones in deeply red Alabama until multiple women surfaced to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Now the outcome of the race is uncertain.

Moore has adamantly denied any wrongdoing while his supporters question the timing of the accusations following the former judge's public career and primary.

President Trump's full endorsement of Moore comes after a number of Republicans in Congress called on him to drop out of the race. However, even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has softened his stance in recent days saying it should be left up to the people of Alabama.

Still, some Republicans like Mitt Romney say no majority is worth the party losing its honor.

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

Moore responded to Romney with this tweet.

Either @MittRomney has lost his courage or he doesn’t care about truth anymore. Sad day! America’s reawakening was led by @realDonaldTrump, not you Mitt.#DefeatTheElite #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

The election is December 12.