Trump Misses Waiver Deadline: Does This Mean U.S. Embassy Will Move to Jerusalem?

The Trump administration appears to have missed a statutory deadline to sign a new waiver keeping the U.S. embassy in Israel in the city of Tel Aviv.

The deadline came and went without any announcement from the White House on whether President Donald Trump had signed a waiver or not.

By law, without the waiver, the embassy is supposed to move to Jerusalem. According to reports, the original deadline was Friday at midnight and was then moved to Monday. Then a White House official said no action on the waiver would be taken on Monday.

The failure to announce the signing of the waiver does not indicate whether or not Trump has approved it.

The news of President Trump potentially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is an answer to the prayers of many Christians. It is also sure to cause instability in the region.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the status of Jerusalem as a "red line" for Muslims that could lead to his country severing diplomatic relations with Israel. The European Union has also warned of "serious repercussions."

The Palestinians said they would also cut off contacts with U.S. diplomats. And Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally in the region, cautioned against doing anything that would "obstruct the ongoing efforts to revive the peace process."

Israeli relations author Joel Rosenberg tells CBN News that while there's a political decision being made, there's also a need for a spiritual response.

"Never has there been a more urgent moment for the church to be praying for the peace of Jerusalem than right now. I say this as an evangelical. I say this as now an Israeli citizen and a Jerusalem resident," Rosenberg said.

"These issues are explosive. So how the church handles it, how we speak about it, how we act toward people we disagree with and how we pray: these things matter," he continued.

Rosenberg's Alliance for the Peace of Jerusalem is working to educate the next generation of Christians about the biblical importance of Israel as the Holy Land.

President Trump is expected to speak about the U.S. embassy in Israel on Wednesday.

