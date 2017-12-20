Trump, Senate Republicans Take Tax Reform Celebration to the White House Lawn

WASHINGTON – Republican lawmakers boarded a bus and traveled from Capitol Hill to the White House to celebrate passage of its tax reform package.

GOP members of Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Wednesday afternoon. The House was forced to redo Tuesday's vote after three provisions in the law were found to be in violation of Senate rules.

That final House vote was 224-201.

The legislators joined President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House for a speech after the victory.

"Hasn't been done in 34 years, but really hasn't been done," said the president. "It's the largest tax cut in the history of our country. Really something special."

He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and many others.

"It's very simple… we are making America great again," Trump said to applause. "We essentially appealed Obamacare because we got rid of the individual mandate, which was horrible."

"It's always a lot of fun when you win," Trump said while thanking the "team" he says helped make it happen – specifically Ryan and McConnell.

The president then asked members of Congress to speak as well.

"Mr. President, thank you for getting us over the finish line. Thank you for getting us where we are," said Ryan.

McConnell thanked the president for his accomplishments overall.

"We have cemented the Supreme Court right of center for a generation," declared McConnell.

"This is a plan we can be proud of," said Scott.

Scott pointed to parts of the act he claims will bring money to poor communities. He also praised Ivanka Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for their push for an increase to the Child Tax Credit.

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to celebrate the victory.

Today marks a great win for all Americans. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provides $5.5 trillion in tax cuts, $3.2 trillion, or nearly 60 percent, of which go to families. #TaxReform @HouseGOP @SenateGOP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 20, 2017

Democrats are vowing to use this tax cut as leverage in the 2018 midterm elections. They say the real winners are the rich and not the middle class.

The #GOPTaxScam does not sit well with the American people right now, & it won't sit well with them next year either. pic.twitter.com/PSWyzOLTdW — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 20, 2017