On this week's FAITH NATION, we look at President Trump's fulfilled campaign promises, beginning with tax reform.

It's the first time in 31 years that a major tax overhaul has made it through the upper chamber of Congress, so we'll hear straight from White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley about those tax cuts.

Click here to watch "Faith Nation" LIVE on the CBN News Facebook page beginning at 12:30pm Eastern every Wednesday.