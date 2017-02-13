'Close Friends' Finding Common Ground: Trump and Trudeau's First Meeting

WASHINGTON DC -- It was all smiles and handshakes as President Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time on Monday. The two held a private luncheon and joint press conference.

Trudeau walked a tightrope, choosing his words carefully in his first meeting with President Trump. The two are polar opposites when it comes to their stance on immigration and climate change.

In fact, Trudeau ran on a campaign of inclusiveness.

Two weeks ago he Tweeted: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength "

Many took that as a jab at Trump's immigration policy.

Instead, the two leaders decided to focus on areas of common ground namely, women in the workplace.

During the joint briefing, Trudeau introduced a new initiative between the White House and Canada called The Canada United States Council for Advancement of Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

Both agreed that creating equal opportunities for women is essential.

"The full power of women can do better than anyone else," Trump stated.

And although the two hinted about their differences on immigration, Trudeau says the relationship between the two countries is as solid as ever.

"We won't always agree on everything," Trudeau began.

"But Canada and the US will always remain the closest of friends," he continued.

He went on to say he would not "lecture another country on how to govern" and that Canada would focus on being an example.

The elephant in the room; however, seemed to be President Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump has hinted at withdrawing the US, which spell trouble for Canada's economy and affect millions of jobs across the US as well.

President Trudeau briefly touched on trade and the future of the two countries.

"Millions of good, middle class jobs on both sides of the border depend on this crucial partnership. Maintaining strong economic ties is vital to our mutual success," Trudeau warned.



It will be a busy week for the Trump administration. On Wednesday, President Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Analysts are calling this a restart between Netanyahu and the White House after the somewhat contentious relationship between the prime minister and President Obama.