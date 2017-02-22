Commit a Crime and You're Out! Trump Puts Illegal Immigrants on Notice

President Donald Trump has been following through on many of campaign promises during his first month in office, now he's moving ahead to fulfill another one: deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.

From traffic violations to murder, any immigrant who is in the U.S. illegally and is charged, convicted or even suspected of an offense is considered an enforcement priority under Trump's new immigration rules.

"Those people in this country who pose a threat to public safety or committed a crime will be the first to go," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Supporters are applauding the decision.

"It is about time. The new guidelines don't change any existing laws," San Francisco Republican Party Chairman Jason Clark said.

But the immigrant community and its advocates are denouncing the move.

"Breaking up families is not going to solve any of these problems," said Barbara Ridley, a California resident.

When Trump won the election in November, hundreds of universities, cities and churches joined the sanctuary movement, offering asylum to undocumented immigrants.

But a recent poll shows a majority of Americans stand behind Trump's decision to crack down on "sanctuary cities."

According to a Harvard-Harris poll published in The Hill, about 80 percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting illegal immigrants to federal authorities.

President Trump is also speaking out about a string of threats to Jewish community centers around the country over the last few months.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible. And are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Trump said Tuesday.

The president's comments, made at the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture, mark the first time he's directly addressed the threats against American Jews.

Critics call his comments, "too little, too late."

Meanwhile, Congress is also facing criticism--and it's coming from both sides of the aisle. One major problem: agreeing on a way to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The New York Times recently reported: "Efforts to come up with a replacement for the healthcare law have been stymied by disagreements among Republicans about how to proceed. The same is true for a proposed overhaul of the tax code."

Democrats are taking their protests against plans on Obamacare, immigration, and other issues to Republican lawmakers in their local town hall meetings.

"No ban, no wall. America has room for all," chanted protestors at a Wisconsin town hall.

President Trump tweeted that the numerous protests were planned out by liberal activists.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

Many protesters say they're simply grassroots opponents of the president's agenda, but liberal activists have posted plans online for how to stage protests and make their voices heard at congressional meetings.

Still, in Washington, President Trump is making it clear that he's planning to move ahead with his agenda on issues like Obamacare, the economy, immigration and more -- and he'll have to work with Congress to make it happen.