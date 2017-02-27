House Intel Panel: No Evidence of Trump Campaign Ties to Russia

WASHINGTON – The head of the House Committee on Intelligence said he hasn't seen any evidence of communication between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"I don't have any evidence of any phone calls. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist, but I don't have that. What I've been told by many folks is there is nothing there," said House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

President Donald Trump has been shadowed by questions about potential ties to Russia since winning the election. Trump has insisted that his team had no contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

"If there is anything out there, any American citizens from political campaigns coordinating with the Russian government, we clearly want to know that and investigate it," said Nunes.

The FBI interviewed former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the transition.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence also talked about the White House leaks, which is a part of their investigation.

"How are foreign leaders going to be able to talk to our president if they don't think this will be leaked to the press?" Nunes asked.

Some members of Congress are now calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the reports.