Immigration Arrests Fewer Under Trump, Yet Still Cause Alarm for Immigrants, Advocates

Recent raids on the part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents resulted in far fewer arrests than national raids under the Obama administration. However, they still caused alarm among immigrants and advocates who are concerned about the Trump administration's view of the word "criminal."

"These operations targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement on Monday.

"Of those arrested, approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens, convicted of crimes including, but not limited to, homicide, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, indecent liberties with a minor, drug trafficking, battery, assault, DUI and weapons charges," Kelly continued.

The Homeland Security secretary called the focus of the recent raids, which resulted in the arrests of nearly 700 undocumented immigrants, "consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's Fugitive Operations teams on a daily basis."

However, immigration advocates say ICE did much more than what was done under the Obama administration, according to FoxNews.com.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month that allows the Department of Homeland Security to pursue undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, as well as anyone charged with an offense.

In addition, the order permits agents to arrest "removable aliens who... in the judgment of an immigration officer, otherwise pose a risk to public safety or national security."

"What we know is that the president's executive order grants broader discretion to immigration agents to place aliens into removal proceedings," said Angela Fernandez, executive director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights.

Fernandez calls that "unconscionable," according to The Christian Science Monitor.

"Each presidential administration can decide who is a priority for deportation, of course," said Christina Fialho, executive director of the San Francisco-based Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement.

"But President Trump's executive orders have taken a very expansive view of the term 'criminal,' applying it in ways not seen before," she said.

How does the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policy affect so-called Dreamers? They are immigrants who entered the U.S. as children, and under an executive order from President Barack Obama, were given the green light to conduct their daily affairs openly.

That policy is still in effect, and Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan have spoken favorably about what's in store for Dreamers.

Yet, in spite of that, The Los Angeles Times reports that according to a lawsuit, ICE agents arrested a 23-year-old immigrant near Seattle, who is a "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals"-eligible Dreamer.

ICE officials said the man was a "self-admitted gang member" who was arrested because he's a "risk to public safety."

The immigrant's attorneys said he has no criminal convictions, the gang claim is not true, and claimed he was "repeatedly pressured by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to falsely admit affiliation," The Times reported.

Last week's raids were the first major immigration enforcement action under Trump's January 25 executive order to crack down on the country's estimated 11 million illegal immigrants.