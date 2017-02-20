Immigration, ISIS Front and Center as Trump Welcomes New Nat'l Security Advisor

What major changes will be included in President Trump’s new travel order? Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, addressed that question and more on The 700 Club.

As President Donald Trump begins his second month in office, national security, ISIS and immigration top his agenda.

The president will be joined at the White House by his new national security advisor, H.R. McMaster.

"He's a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," said the president.

McMaster is an active duty Army lieutenant general, a veteran of the Gulf War and Afghanistan, and a commander of U.S. troops in Iraq.

He's a soldier's scholar who earned a Ph.D in military history from the University of North Carolina.



A military strategist, he wrote the popular book Dereliction of Duty, a searing criticism of political decisions made during the Vietnam War--decisions which he believed should have been challenged by the U.S. generals executing the war.



As national security advisor, he replaces Michael Flynn, who was fired from the job after misleading the vice president about his phone call with the Russian ambassador. McMaster will remain a member of the Army while he serves in the post.

"What a privilege it is to be able to continue serving our nation," he said during a meeting with the president.

Both Republicans and Democrats praised Trump's choice, including Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who has often been critical of Trump.

"...McMaster is outstanding choice...man of genuine intellect, character and ability," McCain tweeted.

Meanwhile, regarding national security, the fight against ISIS is intensifying just 30 days into Trump's presidency,

Defense Secretary James Mattis has just returned from Baghdad where he met to plot strategy with military officials and the Iraqi prime minister.

"I assure you we are going to stand by you through this fight," Mattis told them.

U.S. and coalition air strikes are now helping Iraqi forces in the final battle to drive the Islamic State from western Mosul.

And here at home, immigration was another item of business for the president this week.

He's expected to sign a new executive travel order temporarily banning immigrants from seven countries with links to terrorism. They're the same countries named in his previous order: Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Iran and Syria.

His initial travel ban was blocked by a federal judge -- a moved upheld by a panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The difference this time? The new order will reportedly include tighter language but will be less restrictive. Green card holders and people with visas from the seven countries will be allowed into the United States, and Syrian refugees will be considered on a case-by-case basis.