'Many, Many Want The Job’: Trump to Meet Candidates For National Security Advisor Position

President Trump is scheduled to interview at least four candidates for the national security advisor position in Florida on Sunday.

The meetings come after Trump's first choice to replace retired Gen. Michael Flynn, retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned down the position.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday that he had "many, many that want the job."

He also suggested that he may already have a person in mind for the position.

"I've been thinking about someone for the last three or four days, we'll see what happens," Trump said. "I'm meeting with that person. They're all good, they're all great people."

According to Reuters, Trump told reporters that he plans to "make a decision over the next couple of days".

Scheduled to meet with the president at Mar-a-Lago include his acting adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg; John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said there could be more meetings for the job, which unexpectedly opened after Flynn's firing early this week.

Flynn resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the transition.

Trump said Thursday that he was disappointed by how Flynn had treated Pence but did not believe Flynn had done anything wrong by having the conversations.