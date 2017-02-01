Pastor Rick Warren to Share Message of 'Peace' at National Prayer Event

Highly acclaimed evangelist Rick Warren will speak at a closing dinner Thursday for events surrounding tomorrow's National Prayer Breakfast.

With daily reports of riots and protests ever since President Trump took office, Pastor Warren says prayer is the thing America needs for such a time as this.

"I think it's an important thing particularly right now after this last year," he said in a Facebook video. "The campaigning and election of last year has really divided America."

Warren believes despite the polarization of the country, Christians should be a beacon of peace in these troubled times.

"The Bible says Christians are supposed to be peace makers," he said. "The Bible says that God has given us the ministry of reconciliation, which means we are to bring people of opposite sides together. That's what Christ did, He brought us unto himself, unto God, even though we were His enemies."

The annual event will draw politicians from both parties, faith leaders and dignitaries all over Washington.

CBN News will cover the prayer breakfast Thursday morning. Check back for more.