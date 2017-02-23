Pence, Cruz and More Descend on This Year's Conservative Political Action Conference

WASHINGTON DC -- With control of Congress and the White House, Republicans are abuzz going into this year's Conservative Political Action Conference. The annual event gives conservative politicians and supporters a chance to gather, socialize and politically strategize.

Despite big wins in 2016, this year's event is focused on looking ahead. Republican leaders tackled every topic from Obamacare to abortion, to states' rights and immigration.

Governor Scott Walker, R-Wis., shared his thoughts on the Trump administration's immigration policies, "These are things the president ran on. I think it is important for all of us to remember that you need to follow through on the promises you made," Walker told CBN News' Jenna Browder.

"My hope would be for this administration and even for members of the House and Senate that they would see what we saw over the last 6 years in Wisconsin. That if you go big, go bold and do the things you said you were going to do, not only do Republicans and conservative voters appreciate that but even Independents and dare I say some discerning Democrats," Walker continued.

The elephant in the room (no pun intended) was centered on one question: How much does a Donald Trump White House change the makeup of this Republican Party?

When it comes to how the president has done in his first 30 days in office, Walker said he likes what he sees so far but says time will tell.

"It's usually about six months in before you are really gelling on things. A lot of people in other media outlets love to look at all of the attention and the tweets and the stories I believe actions speak louder than words," reflected Walker.



"What I love right off the bat is that they have taken swift action repealing a number of the overreaching executive actions of President Obama," Walker continued.

"I think the first month on substance and policy has been very strong," Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, echoed the sentiment with CBN News' David Brody, "This is an all-star cabinet."

Cruz says all of the angst surrounding Trump isn't about the president himself, but about the results of the election.

"Washington Democrats are angry right now…they are not mad at Republicans or even Trump, they're angry at the American people," said Cruz.

The Trump stamp was everywhere you looked. In fact, two of the days most anticipated speakers were White House Senior Advisor Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Rumors have swirled about a contentious relationship between the two leaders.

"We read a lot about you two. I bet not all of it is accurate? What's the biggest misconception," probed moderator and CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp.

"In regard to us two, the biggest misconception is everything that you are reading," said Priebus.

They went on to discuss no matter how many different visions they may have, they are able to come together around Trump's vision.

"Whatever it is, his promise is coming through every day," said Priebus of Trump.

Bannon, ever the provocateur, referred to the main stream media as the "opposition party" throughout the conversation.

"Just like they (the media) were dead wrong about the chaos of the campaign…they are dead wrong today," Brannon said at the Thursday event.

"He is manically focused," said Bannon of Trump.

Thursday will culminate with a speech from Vice-President Mike Pence.

Friday's speakers include President Donald Trump, conservative talk show host Lou Dobbs, and Congressman Kevin Brady, R-TX.

