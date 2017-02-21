Protesters Spark Controversy at Town Hall Meetings

Congressional Town hall meetings across the country are attracting angry protesters questioning their congressmen and the Trump administration's actions in the past four weeks of being in office.

Representative Scott Taylor (R-Virginia) was one of many politicians across the country trying to find common ground among his own constituents on Monday evening in Virginia Beach at Kempsville high school.

Meanwhile, some supporters of the Trump administration were in attendance outside, holding signs that read, "Repeal Ovomitcare."

"We want an immediate repeal of Obamacare, get the government out of healthcare, replace it with the private sector, capitalism and free enterprise, it worked for the last 200 years. We are not looking for handouts," said one Trump supporter.

Others outside the meeting showed their displeasure with the current administration, holding various signs that defamed president Trump.

As the first freshman congressman ever to be elected to the House Appropriations Committee from Virginia, Scott Taylor says Congress has hit the ground running so far in Washington.

With Democrats and other opponents of Republicans forming the majority of the crowd in the Virginia Beach townhall meeting, Scott Taylor had his hands full when answering questions from some hostile constituents as well as facing some of the media's questions.

After a reporter questioned Taylor on "the pressure" he might be facing, Taylor said he has no problem at all answering questions from the constituents.

"I think they have legitimate concerns, I come home all the time, I'm in the community all the time, its not that often where you have the group that was here tonight, some of it organized, some of it not, I don't think there are any paid protestors or anything. There are organic folks who are concerned and that's natural and that's fine," Taylor said.

"So I don't feel the pressure. I know a lot of the folks in there. I know a lot of them. A lot of them are a part of the Virginia Beach Democrat Party, which is fine. I am happy to answer their questions as well too," Taylor added.

When it comes to the media and the portrayal of the Trump administration as being in shambles, Taylor disagrees.

"I wouldn't say that it’s in shambles or anything like that. The president has done a lot of things after already being in office, they've already signed some stuff, saved us a bunch of money, you know on the F35 program. He saved us millions on that, but you know he's only been in office for like a month or less than that so I think that there is some resistance of course from the folks that are on the other side and you know there is legitimate concerns that I think need to be addressed."

Taylor also did not neglect mentioning the constituents’ concerns when it came to healthcare and stated that the Republicans plan to implementing a new healthcare plan will look very different from the Democrats approach, which he called "irresponsible."

"I think that it was irresponsible, and it is very clear it was irresponsible for a lot of families that are out there. Did it have some good things in it? Yeah, I agree with that and I think we should keep those good things and I think we should change the whole system to make sure that it is more patient-centered and that you have more options yourself and that we make sure that we are not crushing families out there, which I think that we are," he said.

For more information on how to find your own town hall meeting you can visit the websites here:

http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/