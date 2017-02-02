Another 'Dumb Deal' and a Threat to Send Troops to Mexico, Really?

The news media are reporting that President Trump is clashing with the leaders of two U.S. allies, Mexico and Australia.

But a spokesman for Mexican President Nieto said last Friday's conversation between the two was respectful, and denied that Trump threatened to send troops there.

Transcripts of the discussion reveal Trump threatened to send troops to "stop the bad hombres down there" if Mexico's military did not get things under control.

"It is absolutely false that the president of the United States threatened to send troops to Mexico," the spokesman said.

And a U.S. official says the remark was meant to be "light-hearted."

Meanwhile, Australia's prime minister is insisting that a deal to resettle rejected Muslim refugees in the U.S. is still on.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has not commented on the conversation, but President Trump tweeted: "Do you believe it? The Obama administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!"

The Washington Post says Trump accused Turnbull of trying to export the next Boston Marathon bombers.

The Trump administration later confirmed that it would receive 1,250 refugees from Australia but would apply "extreme vetting" to asylum seekers, NBC reports.

White House officials stated that the two leaders have "emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the U.S.-Australia relationship."