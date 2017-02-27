Republican Leader Wants Probe of Russian Election Influence

Congressman Darryl Issa of California is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate reports that members of President Donald Trump's campaign spoke with Russians to help win the election.

"We need to investigate their activities and we need to do it because they are bad people," the Republican lawmaker told "Real Time with Bill Maher."

He added that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was active in the Trump campaign, should not handle the investigation.

"You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office to take, not just recuse," Issa said. "You just can't give it to your deputy."

Both the House and the Senate have already launched investigations.

But former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandoswki echoed President Trump's denial of any connection, saying, "Never, ever, ever did I or anyone that I know of have communications or contact with anyone from Russia, or the Russian government, whatsoever."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a Trump supporter, said appointing a special prosecutor would be "getting way ahead of ourselves."

And no evidence has ever been produced to show that the Russians actually helped Trump win.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer is trying to pinpoint who is leaking information from the West Wing to the media.

Increased security measures will include random phone checks of White House staffers.