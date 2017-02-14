South Dakota Bill Proposes Adoption, Foster Care Protection for Placement Agencies

A new bill proposed in the South Dakota legislature would shield agencies that choose not to place children for adoption or into foster care with gay or single parents.

Senate Bill 149, proposed last week, that would allow adoption agencies to deny gay couples seeking to adopt a child.

The bill also protects adoption agencies from government retribution.

If the law were enacted agencies would not be denied state funding, tax breaks, or special contracts. The state also could not sue to force the agency to stop discriminating.

SB 149 is slated for hearings by the Senate Health & Human Services Committee on Wednesday, February 15.