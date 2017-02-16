Strong Chance Sessions Will Reposition Justice Dept. as Religious Freedom Champion

Some conservative Christians expect Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reposition the Justice Department as a champion of religious freedom.

This would be a big change after the Obama administration's emphasis on gay and transgender issues.



"Religious conservatives have sort of been the forgotten people," said Hiram Sasser, deputy chief counsel for First Liberty Institute, a law firm that specializes in issues of religious liberty. "Now, we have a refreshing sort of reboot to be able to have at least a voice, and to be able to once again have a seat at the table."

As a senator, Sessions stood up for religious freedom, arguing that the separation of church and state is not constitutional.

Religious freedom groups expect the Justice Department to take on more religious freedom cases, such as prayer in public schools and freedom of conscience.

Meanwhile, evangelicals are calling on President Donald Trump to make religious freedom a top priority by signing an executive order to protect it.

Groups ranging from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to Sasser's First Liberty Institute have started campaigns urging the president to enact broad protections for those who object to gay marriage and abortions based on their religious convictions.

More than 100,000 people have signed an American Family Association petition calling on Trump to sign an executive order.

"Religious freedom continues to be of paramount importance to many Americans," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "With evangelical Christians being so instrumental in the election of Donald Trump, many have been buoyed by the great strides he has made so far, just weeks after the inauguration."

"AFA wants to ensure that the president and his administration will keep this crucial issue front and center, especially as many Americans have paid a hefty price for fighting for their religious liberties, such as losing their businesses, savings and more," he continued.

"Now, we urge President Trump to keep his momentum — and his promise — to protect people of faith from religious discrimination," Wildmon said.