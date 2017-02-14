Top Trump Advisor Michael Flynn Steps Down over Russia Controversy

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security advisor, has resigned just over three weeks into his tenure.

His resignation is a result of concerns about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

In the meantime, retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Kellogg has been named as Trump's acting national security advisor.

Flynn said in his resignation letter late Monday that he gave "incomplete information" about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador.

"Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn wrote.

Flynn had originally said there were no discussions of the sanctions slapped on Russia by the Obama administration for election hacking.

The current favorites to replace Flynn are retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward and former CIA Director David Petraeus.

Meanwhile on Monday, the president met with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Making fair international trade deals was one of the president's major campaign themes.

"We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada. We'll be tweaking it. We'll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries," Trump stated.

"We're going to work with Mexico. We're going to make it a fair deal for both parties," he continued.

The economy is also an issue on Capitol Hill as the Senate continues to confirm Trump's cabinet choices at a historically slow pace.

On Monday night, the Senate finally confirmed Trump's Treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, a former executive at Goldman Sachs. He was approved by a vote of 53-47, with only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voting for him.

Meanwhile, the Trump rally on Wall Street continues, with all the major stock indices once again hitting record highs and the Standard and Poor's 500 going over $20 trillion in value.

Many analysts believe investors are buying because they like Trump's plans for cutting business and personal taxes and getting rid of heavy government regulations.

They believe that's a recipe for a healthier economy and stronger business profits, which would also mean higher stock prices in the future.