Town Hall Voters Target Absent Representatives: Where Are Our Lawmakers? 

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill Monday after facing outrage from constituents, a sign Americans are anxious about the days to come.

Town halls across the nation were full of people expressing concern and anger. The frustration rose even higher when some representatives chose not to show up to the meetings.

One of those no-show representatives was Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

"The fact that she is not here tonight to listen to our concerns and listen to our questions in person is incredibly insulting to me and to all of us," one attendee said.

Despite Comstock's empty chair, voters in Virginia's 10th district showed up by the dozens to voice their concerns on various issues. Many had a lot to say about immigration policy, Russia, and President Donald Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare.

Some representatives chose to stay away because of the throngs of protestors present at the meetings.

Reports swarmed about liberal activists allegedly being behind at least some of the protests at town hall meetings nationwide. One group calling themselves Indivisible even provided a 26-page guide on how to stage a protest.

However, some protestors pushed back against that charge.

"Are liberal activists behind Indivisible? Certainly not. None of us are paid by George Soros or anything of that nature," said Jay Cuasay, a member of Indivisible.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told CBN News how he believes members of Congress should deal with the protestors.

"I would take the time, particularly tell the members of the House and Senate, 'Don't rush it,'" Walker said. "Spend the time; listen to people; hear them out even if they don't agree with you."

He added, "But equally as important -- and I remember saying this years ago to a reporter who asked about protestors and their right to be heard -- I said, 'They have a right to be heard. But I'm not going to let their noise drown out the majority of people who voted us in to be doing the things we're supposed to be doing."