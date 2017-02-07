Travel Ban Battle Continues; Congress Pushes Ahead with Obamacare Repeal

President Donald Trump is defending some of his first major decisions as president. The fallout continues over his executive action on immigration, while his plan to overturn Obamacare may take longer than expected.

The legal battle over the president's executive order is now in the hands of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals after a judge in Washington state halted the policy.

"We need strong programs so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in, not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country," Trump said.

With the ban in legal limbo, travelers from the seven Muslim-majority countries with ties to terrorism are now rushing to the United States, reportedly to reunite with family.

Among those travelers were the brothers of Dr. Ghassan Assali, a U.S. citizen originally from Syria. More than a week after being sent back to their homeland, the Assali siblings, both valid visa holders, are back in the United States.

"It's exciting; I'm overwhelmed. I can't even explain it. I feel happy, so happy," said his wife, Sarmad Assali, who is also a Syrian-born U.S. citizen. "I am so grateful to everyone that helped in this."

Polls show the public supports the president's action and regardless of the ruling from the 9th Circuit, the order is likely headed for a final face-off at the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department filed a defense of the ban with lawyers calling the travel order "a lawful exercise of the president's authority to protect national security and said a judge's order that put the policy on hold should be overturned."

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns among congressional Republicans over repealing Obamacare.

Conservative Republicans are worried about a growing number within the party who are pushing for a slower pace to undo the healthcare law. They're concerned it could get more difficult as next year's congressional elections get closer.

Several moderate Republicans in the Senate want a replacement ready for Obamacare before a vote can overturn it.

"I think the longer this drags on, the more people are starting to understand the chance of a repeal is slipping away," Dan Holler, vice president of Communications and Government Relations for Heritage Action, told The Wall Street Journal.

President Trump says the process to complete the repeal Obamacare may take until next year.