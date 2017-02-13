Trump Administration Drops Controversial Transgender Locker Room Case

The Trump administration will not defend a controversial policy from the Obama administration regarding transgender students.

In 2016, the Education Department said transgender students should have access to locker rooms and bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity, not their gender from birth.

Schools that failed to comply faced a possible loss of federal funding.

A dozen states sued the administration and a federal judge issued an injunction blocking the order.

Obama's justice department challenged the injunction, but on Friday the Trump administration dropped the case.

The policy was met with opposition from social conservatives who said the measure put students' privacy and safety at risk.

LGBTQ groups have expressed concern over the new administration, especially since they viewed the Obama administration as fierce advocates for gay and transgender rights.

So far, the Trump administration says they will not undo President Obama's protection for LGBT employees.

A statement from the White House read in part, "President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he has been throughout the election."