Trump: National Budget a 'Mess' but Says He Has a Plan to Fix It

As president Trump begins his second month in office, he's planning dramatic moves to slash government spending.

Reportedly on the chopping board, major cuts at the departments of Transportation, Justice and State, among others - plus cutbacks in many smaller agencies- like the National Endowment for the Arts & Humanities, and Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

His goal: reduce federal spending by more than 10 trillion dollars over 10 years.

"Unfortunately, the budget that we are inheriting, essentially inheriting, is a mess," Trump said during a meeting at the White House Wednesday. "The finances of our country are a mess, but we are going to clean them up."

But for now, other issues have been in the headlines-- like Trump's decision to reverse an Obama directive to public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice

"The president has maintained for a long time that this is a state's rights issue and not one for the federal government," said Sean Spicer, White House press secretary.



And a revamped executive order banning citizens from seven terror-prone countries from entering the U.S won't be released till next week now. The initial January 27th executive order was blocked by a federal judge in Seattle.



Also, the White House is ordering federal agents to aggressively identify, capture and deport any undocumented immigrant who has been convicted of a crime.



"The message from this White House and from the DHS is that those people who are in this country and pose a threat to our public, or have committed a crime, will be the first to go, and we will be aggressively making sure that that occurs," Spicer said.



But while these and other controversies have dominated the headlines during Trump's first month in office, strengthening the weak economy has also been a key priority for the administration and Republicans on Capitol Hill.

White House officials say they are working hard on those issues - including repealing and replacing Obamacare and cutting business and personal taxes, along with reducing the burden of massive federal regulations.

Those issues are expected to come to the forefront in the days ahead.

