Trump Signs Order to Look into 'Disaster' Dodd-Frank Law

President Donald Trump has taken his first step toward cutting back regulations on financial services.

He signed an executive order that instructs the Treasury secretary to look into the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.

The president has said the law is a "disaster" and did not deal with some of the causes of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The Wall Street Journal reports that congressional Republicans are working to release plans to overturn the law as early as this week.

Supporters say the law created necessary limits on high-risk speculations.