Trump, Spicer Spar with Media as Month Two of His Presidency Begins

President Trump's second month in office is off to a whirlwind start...just like the first month.



The White House announced new immigration enforcement rules that crack down much harder on illegal aliens living in America. The new procedures will include expedited removal of people who have entered America in the last two years and those convicted of a crime or charged with one.



The Department of Homeland Security enforcement memo gives immigration officials, "full authority to arrest or apprehend an alien whom an immigration officer has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws." However, those who came into the U.S. illegally as children would not be affected unless they've committed serious crimes.

"The message from this White House and from the DHS is those people who are in this country and pose a threat to our public safety or have committed a crime will be the first to go and we will aggressively be making sure that that occurs. That is what the priority is," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.



The White House says DHS will be hiring 5,000 new border patrol agents to expedite removals of illegal aliens. In addition, construction of a border wall will commence in places that need it the most. That includes locations near El Paso, Texas, Tucson, Ariz., and El Centro, Calif.

ICYMI: So how is President Trump doing after his first month in office? It depends who you ask. You can either cite quite a few accomplishments or think his administration is in total chaos. However, have no fear! David Brody and Jenna Browder provide thoughtful, balanced analysis on their Facebook Live Brody and Browder segment today from DC.

The Trump administration is also expected to release a new executive order that looks to temporarily block entry of residents from seven terror-prone countries into America. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals prevented the original one from going into effect. Spicer says the administration won't withdraw that order. "Once it is fully adjudicated, we will prevail because the authority is granted to the president to do what he has to to protect the country."

In the meantime, the White House plans to narrow the scope of the new executive order that looks to not outright reject Syrian refugees and also allow those traveling with U.S. Passports and green cards to be allowed in to the country. "We're going to make sure that we implement a second executive order that is tailored to achieve the same goals but is in accordance with what the court said," Spicer told reporters.



During Tuesday's White House Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was put on the defensive by multiple mainstream media outlets wanting President Trump to respond faster to recent threats against Jewish community centers around the country. An exacerbated Spicer dished it right back. "It's ironic that no matter how many times (the president) talks about this, it's never good enough," Spicer said. "Today, I think was an unbelievably forceful comment by the President, as far as his denunciation of the actions that are currently targeted towards Jewish community centers, but I think that he has been very clear previous to this that he wants to be someone who brings this country together."

"Every time there's an instance, I get a question, 'Is he going to denounce this one. Is he going to denounce this one. At some point, the question is asked and answered."



To say mainstream media outlets and this White House have an antagonistic relationship so far may be an understatement. President Trump recently called many of them the, "enemy of the people." Spicer didn't back down from that assertion from the briefing podium. "I think the President's been very clear that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not represent his record accurately and it is a concern to him. He has deep respect for the first amendment, for the role of the press…He (Trump) has a healthy respect for the press. But I think it's a two way street, as I've also said before, and I think that the President understands that certain outlets have gone out of their way to not be completely accurate and fair in their coverage of what's going on."