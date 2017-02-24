Trump to CPAC: 'I'm Not Representing the Globe - I'm Representing Your Country'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump became the first president since Ronald Reagan to address the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday. His first order of business? Setting the record straight regarding his view of the mainstream media.

"I'm not against the media. I'm not against the press," he told the CPAC audience Friday. "I'm only against the 'fake' news media and press."

He also took exception to the media's use of "anonymous" sources.

"I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources," he charged. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name."

Turning his attention away from the press, Trump also reiterated his vow to make America's interests his top priority.

"I'm not representing the globe," he noted. "I'm representing your country."

"The core of our movement is that we are a nation and will be a nation that put's its own citizens first," he said.

One of his first steps towards that end: a crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Oh, we're going to build a wall, don't worry about it," Trump said, renewing his vow to shore up the nation's southern border. "We're building the wall. We're building the wall. In fact, it's going to start soon – way ahead of schedule."

The president assured the audience that Homeland Security was making the deportation of illegal immigrant criminals a top priority.

"Remember, we're getting the bad ones out," Trump said. "Those are the ones that go first. I've said that from day-one. Basically what I've done is keep my promise."

Trump also addressed the state of the health care system, once again promising to do away with the controversial Affordable Health Care Act.

"Remember the lie? You can keep your doctor," Trump said. "So we're going to repeal and replace Obamacare."

Reiterating the importance of faith, Trump told the the crowd that with God there wasn't nothing America couldn't accomplish.

"As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then there is no goal beyond our reach," he said. "There is no dream too large, no task too great. We are Americans, and the future belongs to us."