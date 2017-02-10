Trump vs. the News Media: What the Public Really Thinks

WASHINGTON – Public trust of the media is at an all-time low and now a new poll finds more Americans think the Trump administration is more "truthful" than the news outlets covering it.

The Emerson College poll finds 49 percent of U.S. voters believe the new administration is "truthful."

Only 39 percent feel that way about the media.

The divide between Democrats and Republicans is also clear in the poll.

Eighty-nine percent of Republicans call the Trump administration "truthful," while 77 percent of Democrats think it's "untruthful."

At the same time, 69 percent of Democrats find the media "truthful," while 92 percent of Republicans consider them "untruthful."