UN Envoy Nikki Haley Condemns Russia's 'Aggressive Action' in Eastern Ukraine

As America's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, is dealing with a big threat right now--Russia.

Despite Democratic and media concerns over President Donald Trump and Russia, Haley didn't pull any punches at the United Nations Thursday.

She condemned the country for its new aggressive actions in eastern Ukraine.

European monitors reported over 10,000 explosions Wednesday in eastern Ukraine, the highest number ever recorded.

"We do want to better our relations with Russia; however, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions," she said. "The sudden increase in fighting in eastern Ukraine has trapped thousands of civilians and destroyed vital infrastructure and the crisis is spreading, endangering many thousands more. This escalation of violence must stop."

Vitaly Churkin, the Russian Ambassador to the U.N., blamed Ukraine for the escalation in violence. He said the country is "frantically trying to find a military settlement to the conflict."

The U.N.'s political chief is calling on the international community to help revitalize peace negotiations between Ukraine's government and Russian-backed separatists to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Haley warned Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.

