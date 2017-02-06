Vice President Pence Takes Wounded Veterans to the Super Bowl

Vice President Mike Pence became the fourth sitting vice president to attend the Super Bowl, and who he chose to enjoy the game with him is making headlines.

Before flying to Houston, Air Force Two made a stop at Andrews Air Force Base to pick up two wounded service members and their guests.

Pence tweeted, "Honored to welcome on Air Force 2, as our guests to the Super Bowl LI, two American heroes who were injured in the global war on terror."

According to The Hill, Marine Staff Sgt. Anthony Mannino, Jr. and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning joined the vice president and his wife.

Mannino was injured in Iraq in 2008, and Manning was wounded in Afghanistan last year.

Independent Journal Review reports that Pence's father was an Army veteran, and his son serves as an officer in the Marine Corps. IJR says the vice president has made it a priority to honor service members.

Pence told the veterans accompanying him to the Super Bowl that the trip was a "small token of the gratitude of the people of this country," The Hill reported.

"We're honored you're with us," he said, before the plane headed to Houston.