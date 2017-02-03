Virginia's Religious Liberty Bill and the LGBT Community

Republicans in the controlled Virginia House of Delegates gave preliminary approval to a bill on Wednesday that supporters say protects religious liberties, but critics say is an attack on gay rights.

The religious liberty bill prohibits the state from punishing any group or person who believes that marriage is between a man and woman.

Those in favor of the bill say it was needed to protect religious groups because Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed an executive order last month that required future state contractors to abide by a policy that prohibits "discrimination" against the LGBT community.

Critics say the bill sends a message that Virginia is not friendly to the LGBT community. McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill last year.