'We Have a Good Chemistry': Inside Trump's Meeting with Japan PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump welcomed his second foreign leader to the White House Friday. The president embraced Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrived at the West Wing.



"I grabbed him and hugged him because we have a very, very good bond, a good chemistry. I'll let you know if it changes, but I don't think it will," the president told reporters at a press conference after the leaders met.



The men discussed a number of issues, including protecting nautical navigation routes, defending against the threat of North Korea, and a new trade agreement.



One of Trump's first acts as president was to send notice that the United States is pulling out of the controversial Trans Pacific Partnership, known as TPP, that President Barack Obama championed.



Abe spoke to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ahead of his meeting with Trump where he pointed out that "a whopping majority" of Japanese cars running on American roads are manufactured in the United States by American workers.



The president says factories and plants that have moved overseas will be returning to America in places like Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The people there, Trump said, have been good to him and now he's being good to them in return.



The president also said he had a long, warm conversation with the president of China on Thursday. He says the two leaders are developing a good relationship, which he predicts will be good for Japan.



When asked about his controversial travel ban on seven nations with ties to terrorism, Trump said he's learned some things one can only learn as president and that America will allow lots of people into our country that will love our country.



Prime Minister Abe prefaced his remarks by noting that although his name is pronounced "Ah-bey" some people pronounce it as "Abe." He added, however, that he's okay with that because even in Japan people know the name of the great president, Abraham Lincoln.



Trump invited Abe to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida where the two men will meet their wives and spend the weekend. More meetings are planned along with a game of golf.