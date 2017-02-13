What Trump Considers for Next Move in Immigration, Travel Ban

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is vowing to keep his campaign promise to restrict travel from terror prone countries.



On Monday, he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where the controversial issue came up.



"We're actually taking people that are criminals, very, very hardened criminals in some cases, with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems, and we're getting them out and that's what I said I would do. I'm just doing what I said I would do," Trump explained.



The president is expected to issue a new immigration executive order, a rewrite of his first, which was blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, says this one needs to have a narrower scope.



"What we've advocated is that the executive order be reissued today or tomorrow, that it includes a provision that clearly sets forth that those with valid travel visas, green cards, would not be within the scope of that order," explained Sekulow.

"I'm still thinking that Washington state will file a lawsuit and the district court will probably rule against them and the Ninth Circuit might well rule against them also but I will tell you this, at the end of the day, that's the case I'd take to the Supreme Court. I think you'd win it eight to zero."



Rev. Tony Suarez with the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference is an expert on immigration reform.



"My personal opinion is that we don't have a wall problem… Our problem is a door problem. Until you fix the entry and exit system into our country, you can build all the walls you want. Fix the door. Fix the entry and exit system and you will solve immigration reform," said Suarez.



He believes the answer can only come from legislation.



"I think the mistake in the previous administration was that we kept looking to the White House for answers where the legislative answer has to come from Capitol Hill. I think if we're not careful we could make that same mistake again. The White House cannot dictate immigration policy. It must come out of the halls of Congress."



But for now, all eyes certainly are on the White House, as the country, and world for that matter, waits to see what Trump will do.