Who Will Replace Michael Flynn? Three Candidates Emerge

WASHINGTON – Michael Flynn's sudden resignation now leaves an opening as President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

So far, at least three candidates have emerged as possible replacements:

1. Lt. Gen. Joseph Kellogg (Ret.)

- Trump's current acting national security advisor

- 3-star lieutenant general in the Army

- Worked directly under Flynn as the National Security Council's chief of staff

- Served as foreign policy advisor to Trump during his campaign

2. Former CIA Director David Petraeus

- 4-star general whose military career spans 37 years in the U.S. Army

- Previously commanded the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan

- Served as CIA director from 2011-2012

3. Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward (Ret.)

- Former Navy SEAL; Served 38 years in the U.S. Navy

- Former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command

- Served as deputy commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command