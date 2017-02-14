Who Will Replace Michael Flynn? Three Candidates Emerge

WASHINGTON – Michael Flynn's sudden resignation now leaves an opening as President Donald Trump's national security adviser.
So far, at least three candidates have emerged as possible replacements:
1. Lt. Gen. Joseph Kellogg (Ret.)
- Trump's current acting national security advisor
- 3-star lieutenant general in the Army
- Worked directly under Flynn as the National Security Council's chief of staff
- Served as foreign policy advisor to Trump during his campaign
2. Former CIA Director David Petraeus
- 4-star general whose military career spans 37 years in the U.S. Army
- Previously commanded the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan
- Served as CIA director from 2011-2012
3. Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward (Ret.)
- Former Navy SEAL; Served 38 years in the U.S. Navy
- Former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command
- Served as deputy commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command