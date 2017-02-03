No Guarantee Congress Will Stop Funding Biggest Genocide in History

WASHINGTON – Planned Parenthood gets $500 million from American taxpayers every year. Many don't mind because they think the money goes to help women's health. But there's a huge push on Capitol Hill to take that money away from Planned Parenthood. Those behind this push say it's because Planned Parenthood isn't really about women's health. It's mostly about abortion.

Lawmakers and pro-life leaders at a Capitol Hill news conference Thursday admitted they face opposition in the halls of Congress because some there have no problem with abortion while others accept the claim that Planned Parenthood dedicates much of its time and resources to women's healthcare, not abortion.

Pro-life leader Lila Rose, president of Live Action, told CBN News she wishes those lawmakers would concentrate on the many victims killed in Planned Parenthood facilities.

"The lives that are being torn apart, literally – the innocent, helpless, pre-born lives, over 320,000 a year that are being killed at Planned Parenthood," she said of the victims.

A Billion Abortions

America is closing in on 60 million abortions since the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade legalized the deadly practice. That number multiplies to about a billion worldwide.

"We stand in the midst of the greatest genocide in the history of humanity," Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., told CBN News. "And I don't know how that reality escapes so many people."

At the news conference, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Miss., said of Planned Parenthood, "The mission of this organization is to take life, not provide healthcare for women and children."

Its leaders and advocates insist abortion isn't a big part of Planned Parenthood's activities and business. But one-third of abortions done in America happen at Planned Parenthood facilities. That's some 900 a day – one every 97 seconds.

Borrowing from China to Kill America's Future

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, protested. "We're borrowing money from China to fund Planned Parenthood to kill the future of America," he said.

Rose said of such a fact, "That breaks my heart. And it inspires me and the whole pro-life movement to stand up and do whatever it takes to stop the forced taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood."

King added, "And it's got to end. And if we fail to do so in this 115th Congress, shame on us. But we here stand together bound to get this done this time."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., reminded CBN News both houses of Congress passed legislation to defund Planned Parenthood last year. But it couldn't get over the next hurdle.

The Obama Veto Is Gone

"President Obama vetoed that," Lankford said of the legislation. "We now have a different president, and it is our hope we'll be able to work that same bill through the House and through the Senate and be able to put it on the president's desk."

Leading defunding advocate Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., believes that half-a-billion dollars from the taxpayers should go to comprehensive health care centers instead of the abortion giant.

"These dollars could be used to save lives rather than destroy lives. We want that money to be available for good comprehensive care for women. That could be done in other facilities," Black insisted.

Black added, "For every one Planned Parenthood facility that provides abortion and not comprehensive care, there are 20 additional facilities that do provide that kind of care."

Fighting Until 'Abortion Is Unthinkable'

Rose pointed out, "Abortion is not health care. Abortion is a human rights abuse against our weakest children. Planned Parenthood has basically masked their abortion business in these other services, some of which they don't even provide, though they claim to."

Franks said he has one reason to keep fighting Planned Parenthood: "It's the fact that they kill children. I'm not really shook up about anything else that they do except killing children."

"We must continue to fight abortion until abortion is not only illegal, but that abortion is unthinkable," Rep. Anne Wagner, R-Miss., said at the news conference.