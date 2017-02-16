Why Trump's Top LGBT Activist Pick is Ruffling Conservative Feathers

Evangelicals are raising their brows after President Trump decided to keep Randy Berry as the State Department's leading LGBT diplomat.

President Obama appointed Berry to be the Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons, a job specifically created to fight discrimination against gay rights in the U.S. and around the world.

The Family Research Council has pushed repeatedly to remove LGBT activists from the State Department, calling their ideas "anti-family" and "anti-life." Tony Perkins, head of the council, calls Trump's choice "a disappointing development."

"Keeping Berry only signals to the world that the extreme agenda of the Obama years is still deeply entrenched in the State Department," Perkins said.

Even some gay rights activists are unsure what to make of the decision.

"This is really surprising to me," Ross Murray, the director of programs at GLAAD, a gay rights group, told Foreign Policy. "I don't think I can applaud it until I see what his mandate becomes in this administration."

"But Berry has been really effective in that job," he added.

Others say the decision is just President Trump keeping his campaign promise to respect and support the LGBT community, Regardless, conservatives are concerned by what that could mean for people of faith in the future.