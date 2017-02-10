Winning Was Just the Beginning: Time for 'Deplorables' to Get to Work

Change may start at the White House, says Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes, but it finishes at your house.

In his new book, The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again, Starnes reports from the front lines of the culture war in America and provides insights on what you can do to bring about real and lasting change in our nation.

Todd Starnes talks with Pat Robertson about The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again on Tuesday's 700 Club

We've told Washington 'enough is enough,' and we want to change the course of the country. President Obama called us bitter. Hillary Clinton called us irredeemable. The mainstream media called us backwater bigots. We were mocked by Hollywood and dismissed by academics. We were marginalized by the media – bullied and belittled by sex and gender revolutionaries. With the election of Donald Trump, the American people have spoken.