Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Alternative Facts? ABC Apologizes for Twisting Ari Fleischer's Words

01-26-2017
arifleischerap

ABC is apologizing for selectively editing a statement from former President George Bush's press secretary, Ari Fleischer, in an interview that aired Monday night. 

"Nightline" aired the segment with a quote from Fleischer that made him appear more critical of Sean Spicer's comments about the inauguration size. 

Fleischer slammed ABC via Twitter on Tuesday, explaining how the network got it wrong and clarifying what he actually stated. 

 

 

 

 

"If this is how the press reports, Trump is right to go after them," Fleischer said.

 

 

ABC apologized and said they would fix the piece online. 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles