Alternative Facts? ABC Apologizes for Twisting Ari Fleischer's Words

ABC is apologizing for selectively editing a statement from former President George Bush's press secretary, Ari Fleischer, in an interview that aired Monday night.

"Nightline" aired the segment with a quote from Fleischer that made him appear more critical of Sean Spicer's comments about the inauguration size.

Fleischer slammed ABC via Twitter on Tuesday, explaining how the network got it wrong and clarifying what he actually stated.

Here is how they chopped my quote: "It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday" after ABC referred to "deliberate falsehoods." 3/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

"It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday, Sean recovered it and ran for a 1st down on Monday." 2/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

"If this is how the press reports, Trump is right to go after them," Fleischer said.

When the press distorts someone's quote and twists their words, we all have a problem. 5/5 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

ABC apologized and said they would fix the piece online.