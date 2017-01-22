Comedian Chonda Pierce's Inauguration Ball Performance

Over the weekend, people from across the nation gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but some, including Christian comedian Chonda Pierce, spent the weekend laughing and hoping for a brighter future.

Pierce performed Friday at the Family Research Council's 'Faith, Freedom and Future' Inaugural ball.

CBN News spoke with the "Queen of Clean" just before her performance. "I am a born-again Christian, I am also American, this is the epitome of our democracy," said Pierce.

She added, "I would have gone if Barack Obama invited me. I would have gone if Richard Nixon invited me, well of course I was five, but still I would have gone."

To see the entire FRC Inaugural ball celebration click the player below. Pierce's full performance begins 38 minutes in.