Congress Starts Obamacare Repeal Process

Congress is taking the first steps to dismantle Obamacare, after pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to move quickly on repealing the bill.

"We have a responsibility to step in and provide relief from this failing law," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Thursday.

"And we have to do it all at the same time so that everybody sees what we're trying to do," he added.

The House is voting Friday to adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for an "Obamacare" repeal bill to advance without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.

Republicans in the Senate voted 51-48 Thursday to approve that measure which will make it easier to push ahead with the repeal process. But there is no clear timetable on the overall GOP "repeal and replace" effort.

Trump tweeted:

The "Unaffordable" Care Act will soon be history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Obamacare has increased health insurance rolls by about 20 million people, but has led to a spike in insurance premiums and large co-payments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans "plan to take on the replacement challenge in manageable pieces, with step-by-step reforms."

