Cruz and Graham Unite on Law to Cut off UN Funding

GOP Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) introduced legislation on Thursday that would cut off funding to the United Nations following a recent United Nations Security Council resolution denouncing Israeli settlements.

The bill would stop money flowing to the UN until the president confirms the repeal of Resolution 2334 that called the expansion of Israel into Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) a violation of international law.

Ted Cruz said President Obama, "betrayed decades of robust bipartisan American support for Israel," by abstaining from the vote on the resolution.

"Congress must hold the U.N. accountable and use our leverage as its largest contributor to push for the repeal of this resolution, making it clear to the world that Congress stands unequivocally against efforts to undermine Israel," Cruz also added.

Graham oversees funding for the State Department and foreign operations and called the vote "a slap" against Israel.

"I begged the U.N. months before, don't put me in this box. This was John Kerry and Obama taking a slap at Israel," Graham said.

Last week 109 House Democrats voted for a resolution condemning the UN action, while 76 voted against it, with four voting "present."

The Senate introduced its own resolution that is backed by 68 senators, but it has not yet come up for a vote.