Democrats Spar with Trump's Top Cabinet Picks

More of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are set to appear before the Senate for their confirmation hearings this week.

On Wednesday, Senators will talk to Trump's pick to head the Department of Health & Human Services, Georgia Congressman Tom Price.

The Republican lawmaker has already offered an alternative plan to Obamacare and he's expected to be a leader in repealing and replacing it -- which isn't getting him much favor from Democrats.

"Rep. Price's approach is moving us in exactly the wrong direction," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., who sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Democrats also plan to question Price closely on a report that he bought stock in a company before introducing a bill that helped the business.

"If he knew about it, it could very well be a violation of the law," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN.

Tuesday night, Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, faced a range of tough questions during her confirmation hearing.

DeVos -- an advocate for charter schools and school choice -- tried to assure Democrats that she would not seek to dismantle the public school system but instead will push for excellent education in all schools.

"You have my commitment that I will be an advocate for all great schools, no matter their form, their version. I will be an advocate for parents being able to make those choices because they are the primary educator for their children," DeVos told senators.

She also addressed Democrats' concern that her conservative Christian views would lead to discrimination against LGBT and minority students, stressing that no student should face discrimination.

"I embrace equality. And I firmly believe in the intrinsic value of each individual and that every student should have the assurance of a safe and discrimination-free place to become educated," DeVos said.

Following the confirmation hearing, critics called DeVos unfit for the job. Republicans, however, defended her as a bold reformer who would disrupt the status quo in education -- a status quo they say is in need of repair.

