Dems Join Rep. Lewis in Boycotting Inauguration



A number of Democratic congressmen have said they will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony next week.



The boycott effort comes after Trump responded to Rep. John Lewis, who said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he did not consider Trump a "legitimate president."



"I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis told NBC News on Friday.



During the segment, which airs on Sunday, Lewis said he blames the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House.



Trump responded on Twitter early Saturday stating:



"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"



Several Democrats and one Republican went on social media to applaud Lewis and attack Trump for his response.



Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) said Lewis' "talk" changed the world, while Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.) called him an "American hero" and Kamala Harris (Calif.) said he "deserves better than this".



Lewis said he will skip next week's inauguration as "you cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right."



Several other Democrats have already decided to boycott the historic event, including Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.).



"'All talk, no action.' I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration," Takano wrote on Twitter.



Reps. Barbara Lee of California, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Luis Gutierrez of Illinois have also announced plans to skip the event.