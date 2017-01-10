From Friend to Foe: Sen. Booker’s Unprecedented Stance Against Sessions

In 10 days President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office and get down to chipping away at President Barack Obama's legacy and implementing his own agenda.

This week, the men and women who will help him implement his plans are facing confirmation hearings in the Senate.

Tuesday and Wednesday Senator Jeff Sessions was on the hot seat. Trump's pick for Attorney General enjoyed compliments from his longtime friends on the Senate Judiciary Committee on which he serves, but he also faced tough questions from Democrats and endured loud jeers from protestors, who were escorted out by Capitol police.

But on Wednesday, in an unprecedented move, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) pleaded with colleagues to vote against their fellow Senator. In five minutes of testimony, Sen. Booker claimed Sessions was unfit to serve atop the Justice Department because he does not believe the Alabama senator will be committed to fighting for justice for all.

"If one is to be attorney general, they must be willing to continue the hallowed tradition in our country of fighting for justice for all, for equal justice for civil rights," said Sen. Booker.

Many have come to Sessions’ side, debunking claims he is racist, and arguing he has done a great deal fighting for Civil Rights and against the Alabama Klu Klux Klan.

In his opening remarks Sessions said, "I abhor the Klan and what it represents."

Tim Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, thinks Sen. Booker has ulterior motives for taking such a strong stance against Sen. Sessions’ appointment.

Apart from hearing testimony from and about the nominee, confirmation hearings can be “an opportunity for Senators to get a few moments of fame,” Head said.

Tuesday two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes were removed from the hearing room after causing a disruption. As Capitol Police escorted them out they yelled "you can't arrest me, I am white and white people own this government."

This is not the first time claims of racism have been made during a Sessions’ confirmation hearing. In 1986 the Senate decided not to confirm him for a federal judgeship over concerns of racial insensitivity.

Sessions told the committee that he does not support a general ban on Muslims immigrating into the United States. Sessions says he does, however, support banning immigrants with dangerous ideologies.

Sessions says he will recuse himself from investigations into Hillary Clinton's email server since he made comments about it during the presidential election. He also expressed support for keeping open the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He says the U.S. has invested a lot of money in the facility and believes it's a good place to keep terrorists captured overseas.

When asked about cherry picking federal laws to enforce, like the current administration, Sessions said, "It's not the attorney general's job to decide what laws to enforce."

Although his nomination is considered one of the more controversial of Trump's cabinet picks, Sessions is expected to be confirmed.