'Government... by the People:' Trump's Inaugural Address Produces Variety of Reactions

Donald J. Trump is now the 45th president of the United States, and his first address as commander-in-chief produced a variety of reactions.

"What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," Trump said. "January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."

That message struck a chord with many in attendance on the National Mall.

"I just thought it was very uniting," said Steve Kerney of Bikers for Trump. "I thought he did a good job uniting people and saying the things I think everybody wanted him to say -- not just his supporters but everybody."



"It's momentum, just talking about the people, bringing it back to us here in America, and not here in the government," said Dwayne Jones, a Trump supporter. "So that's going to make America great again."

Dr. Eric Patterson, the dean of the Robertson school of government at Regent University, told CBN News it was a great speech.

"He first of all gave credit to the people who had elected him," Patterson said. "Tens of millions of people, many who don't participate that much, and second, he said he'd be their advocate."

"He said twice, 'America first. America first,' that when he thinks about foreign policy, what's in the best interest of the American people will come first," Patterson continued.

Those who attended the inauguration from other countries had mixed reactions to the president's address.

"It's a wonderful speech. So I think the United States is the largest economy in the world, and China is the second largest, so we, the two countries should cooperate to make the world more peaceful," said Yu Feng, who was visiting from China.

"He talked as if the campaign was still on, but it's not," said Inge Diness from Denmark. "He should speak as the president of the people, and I missed that, but I'm not American."

Not everyone on the National Mall who watched Trump's inaugural address was a fan.

"It was sad. I started to cry because I've been used to seeing President Obama since I was in second grade, and now I'm in the 10th," said Tyra Bristol, a Bernie Sanders supporter.

"So it's like a big change; I've never seen anybody else other than George Bush in office," she continued. "So it's going to be a change."

In his speech, Trump quoted Psalm 133:1, "How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity," and he emphatically said that America "will be protected by God."

"It was all about freedom, God, country," said Pamela Brewer, a Trump supporter. "We have rights now to say what we think. We need to respect each other and rebuild the country together."

"So I'm very inspired," she continued. "I was moved throughout, so I'm very happy. I know there's people unhappy today, but they need to open their hearts and minds and concentrate on country, and we're going to be OK."

"A big part of this is this notion about unity, and he talked about unity; he used the word, 'solidarity,'" Patterson told CBN News. "He talked about loyalty and allegiance to the nation, and certainly, there's a spiritual aspect of a collective, of a group of people being unified in heart and purpose."

"And in a sense that was an olive branch to his detractors, but it was also a firm stance -- this is an opportunity for us to work together to make America great again."