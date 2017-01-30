Displaying
#ICYMI: 10 Groundbreaking Tweets from Trump's First Week

01-30-2017

It's not every day the president of the United States gives a shoutout to @CBNNews about the exclusive interview he just gave to our David Brody @TheBrodyFile:

 

CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody sitting down with President Trump:

 

President Trump talking about his need for prayer in the White House:

 

The Trump administration broke new ground here too, giving full-fledged support to the March for Life:

 

CBN's Abigail Robertson @AbigailCBN captured compelling moments from the March for Life:

 

CBN News White House Correspondent @JenniferWishon scored the second question at the first White House press briefing, the White House sending a strong message to the MSM:

