ICYMI: 10 Groundbreaking Tweets from Trump's First Week

It's not every day the president of the United States gives a shoutout to @CBNNews about the exclusive interview he just gave to our David Brody @TheBrodyFile:
I will be interviewed by @TheBrodyFile on @CBNNews tonight at 11pm. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody sitting down with President Trump:
.@TheBrodyFile Exclusive: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Says Persecuted Christians Will Be Given Priority As Refugees. https://t.co/YCHunfGjLG pic.twitter.com/VAqvCNNGCO
— David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) January 27, 2017
This is HUGE. Don't miss our exclusive interview with President Trump Sunday, Jan 29th at 11PM ET on Freeform https://t.co/z8gtippBp8 pic.twitter.com/q6PoXnzBVd
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 28, 2017
President Trump talking about his need for prayer in the White House:
Trump says he needs God more than ever. Watch the interview Sun., Jan. 29th at 11PM ET on Freeform https://t.co/hJ8H4UkOlt -- @TheBrodyFile pic.twitter.com/ylhjGFbaoo
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 28, 2017
The Trump administration broke new ground here too, giving full-fledged support to the March for Life:
The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017
#VPOTUS Mike Pence hosting reception for #MarchForLife participants at the White House this evening.
— Jennifer Wishon (@JenniferWishon) January 26, 2017
CBN's Abigail Robertson @AbigailCBN captured compelling moments from the March for Life:
These #ProLife students are here all the way from #Missouri #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/EZ6UtULmHz
— Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN) January 27, 2017
1000s trying to get through security for rally w/ @mike_pence & @KellyannePolls #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/7Q5WoFOlly
— Abigail Robertson (@AbigailCBN) January 27, 2017
CBN News White House Correspondent @JenniferWishon scored the second question at the first White House press briefing, the White House sending a strong message to the MSM:
#Spicer: "The president, it's no secret, has made it very clear he's a pro-life president." https://t.co/RfeCzE9adG @JenniferWishon pic.twitter.com/wumTkqsbWy
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 23, 2017
The @WhiteHouse @PressSec says @POTUS wants "new voices" like @CBNNews to be heard, believes @700club has "magnificent audience" pic.twitter.com/B1onnfha4W
— George Thomas (@GTReporting) January 25, 2017