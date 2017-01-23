ICYMI: 7 Top @CBNNews Tweets, from Franklin Graham to Chonda Pierce

In Case You Missed It, our @CBNNews team coverage reached a tremendous audience on Inauguration Day.
Here are seven of our top tweets from the inaugural weekend:
Unashamed of the name of #Jesus. https://t.co/39NNKOY4O0
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 22, 2017
Franklin Graham: "There is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus" #CBNInauguration #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/hB172iJ7Dt
— Ben Gill (@BenGillCBN) January 20, 2017
#CBNInauguration #Inauguration @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #POTUS #POTUSTrump pic.twitter.com/1NkelenErj
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 20, 2017
"Rain is a sign of God's blessing." #PresidentTrump #UnitedStatesOfAmerica #CBNInauguration pic.twitter.com/Ztv3i6vT84
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 20, 2017
Bible verse @realDonaldTrump quotes is Psalms 133:1 How good and pleasant it is for brothers to dwell in unity. #CBNInauguration
— John Jessup (@JohnJessupCBN) January 20, 2017
The DAZZLING @chondapierce is ready to perform at the @FRCdc #InauguralBall! #CBNInauguration #FFFBall pic.twitter.com/7QonR6rSl6
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 21, 2017
Many #Americans are starting this new presidential season on their knees. #PresidentTrump https://t.co/DrPVf3SeXM
— CBN News (@CBNNews) January 21, 2017